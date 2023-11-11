Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

