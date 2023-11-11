Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $665.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

