Archer Investment Corp Sells 920 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,042,000,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

UAUG stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

