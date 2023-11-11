Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.24 and a 12 month high of $262.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

