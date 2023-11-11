Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.01 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

