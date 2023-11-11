Archer Investment Corp Has $452,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,848 shares of company stock worth $3,770,797 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $228.57 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.90.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

