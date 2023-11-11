Archer Investment Corp Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,214,000,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

