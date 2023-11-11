Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 120.9% in October

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of TMICY opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.51. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

