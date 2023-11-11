Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Drops By 95.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TomTom Price Performance

Shares of TMOAY stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

