Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of THBRF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.