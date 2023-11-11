Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of THBRF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.04.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thunderbird Entertainment Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.