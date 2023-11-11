Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $210.58 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

