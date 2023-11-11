Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $39.73 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.