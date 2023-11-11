Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

