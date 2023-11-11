Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $342,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2,080.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

