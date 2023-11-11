Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

NUSC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $937.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

