Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.81 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

