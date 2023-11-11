Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $92.04 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.