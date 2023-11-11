Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 86,951 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

