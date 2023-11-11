Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $21,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,526,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $406,195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,840,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,383,000 after buying an additional 4,436,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

