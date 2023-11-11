L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

