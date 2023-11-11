Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

