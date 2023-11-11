Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of VeriSign worth $25,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.94 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $268,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

