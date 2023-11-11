Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

