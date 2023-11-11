Ieq Capital LLC Sells 9,293 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MET opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

