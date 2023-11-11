Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $95,135,008.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

