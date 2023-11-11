Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,721 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

