Ieq Capital LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $11,252,934.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,370,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,978,969.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, major shareholder X Lp Accel sold 635,400 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $11,252,934.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,370,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,978,969.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,433,533 shares of company stock worth $25,412,585. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.48 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

