Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 10,602 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 44,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

