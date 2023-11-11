Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,396 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $36,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZWS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.