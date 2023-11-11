25,112 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

