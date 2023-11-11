Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,032 Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,032 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SBR opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.7208 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

