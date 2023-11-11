Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after acquiring an additional 320,209 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after acquiring an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

