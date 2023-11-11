Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $232.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

