Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

