Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 149,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,128,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 214,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.43 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.