Michael J. Burke, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Burke, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $21,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COFS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $168.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.46. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

