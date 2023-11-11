Paul L. Freedman Purchases 1,530 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AES Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:AES opened at $15.70 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
