Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $2.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Olaplex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 10.69.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 225,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

