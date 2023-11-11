Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $65,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $65,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $519,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

