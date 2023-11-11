Susquehanna Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $109.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.30.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.54. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $3,002,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 46,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.