Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $211.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

