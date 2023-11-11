Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 49,965 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 327.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Herc worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Herc by 363.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

