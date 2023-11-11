ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.11% of ITT worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

