Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 90,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 111,423.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 262,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

DYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,243 shares of company stock worth $145,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

