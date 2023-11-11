Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $24,557,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.