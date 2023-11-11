Candriam S.C.A. Trims Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,970 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 1.71% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 327,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $9.56 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

