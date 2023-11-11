Candriam S.C.A. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 35.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

Shares of GMED opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

