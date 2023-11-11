Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDGR

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.