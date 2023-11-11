Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,707 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.