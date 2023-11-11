Candriam S.C.A. Sells 28,337 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,337 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.